DECATUR -- Eisenhower's win over Glenwood Friday night was a special one for senior guard Stephon Bobbitt as he eclipsed the 1,000 point mark.

Bobbitt's family and friends were on hand to celebrate afterwards.

"It feels good to have my whole family out here, and the team," Bobbitt said. "It's a great feeling."

Click the video above to watch Bobbitt's big moment, and hear from Eisenhower head coach Rodney Walker.