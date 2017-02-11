Pro-Life Rallies Took Place Across the Country Today, in Bloomington a Pro-Choice Rally Took Place in Response

Hundreds from across Central Illinois showed up in Bloomington to show their support for Planned Parenthood.

"We do a lot of education. That's really the majority of what we do," says Elisabeth Larson, community outreach representative for Planned Parenthood. "We find that by teaching people about their bodies and about their health care we can help everyone live happier healthier lives."

A sea of pink flooded downtown Bloomington with signs held by both men and women sharing the same message.

"My parents are a huge inspiration to me," says Marissa Uselton, a political activist and Planned Parenthood supporter. "They taught me and my three younger sisters about safe sex and having control over your own body. Because they were so educational and informative to us, we never had an unplanned pregnancy. We were able to get health care through Planned Parenthood growing up. We were very poor so that was our means of female health care."

Nationally hundreds of pro-life rallies were taking place. One volunteer who attended a pro life rally in Champaign criticizes the millions of dollars in federal funding planned parenthood receives.

"There are many, many Americans who feel the funding that Planned Parenthood receives should be given to other public health facilities that provide health care, and child care, but don't perform abortions," said Renee Mullen, a volunteer at the pro-life rally.

Supporters counter what their critics have to say.

"I think one of the reason people focus on on the abortion services that planned parenthood offers, which actually only accounts for less than three percent of the services that planned parenthood offers, is because they are trying to vilify us," added Larson. "They are trying to draw focus away from the very very important health care that we do provide for men women trans community teenagers all with in our community."