Penn State runs over Illinois on home court

CHAMPAIGN -- The margin for error is dwindling.



Illinois saw its already diminishing NCAA tournament hopes fade further on Saturday afternoon thanks to an 83-70 loss at the hands of Penn State.



With the loss, the Illini (14-12, 4-9) have now dropped seven of nine games.



Penn State shot 56.9 percent from the floor and 43.8 percent from 3-point range (7 of 16), while outrebounding Illinois 27-20.



Malcolm Hill shot 6 of 10 and led the Illini with 14 points, but just 2 of those points came in the second half. Freshman point guard Te'Jon Lucas posted 11 points and 7 assists, while Jalen Coleman-Lands finished with 12 points.



Illinois has a week off before traveling to Iowa for a Saturday afternoon tilt.