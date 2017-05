CLICK THE VIDEO (COURTESY T. REPKING) ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS FROM TEUTOPOLIS' WIN OVER MARSHALL

TEUTOPOLIS -- Just a day after the team was involved in a scary bus crash, the Wooden Shoes returned to action Saturday night in the Teutopolis Shootout.

The community, and the team showed a lot of resilience in a 73-35 win over Marshall.

Mitch Hardiek led the way with 17 points. Blake Mette had 16, and Eric Kramer chipped in 14.