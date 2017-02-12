UPDATE: Deadly Crash in Urbana Claims Pedestrian's Life

UPDATE - The Champaign County Coroner has identified the pedestrian killed in a crash Saturday evening.

56-year-old Jeff Miller, of Urbana, was crossing the street at the intersection of North Race Street and West University Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at Carle Hospital at 7:46 PM on February 12.

Coroner Duane Northrup says no autopsy is scheduled, but an inquest may be held at a later date.

Miller's death is under investigation by the Northrup's office and the Urbana Police Department.

----------------------------------------------------------------

URBANA- On Saturday evening at around 7:22 PM police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at Race and University in Urbana.

Officers found a vehicle and the driver along with a person that was lying in the roadway.

Medical personnel arrived a short time later and transported the pedestrian that was lying in the road to Carle Hospital. That person died as a result of the crash.

The 56-year-old man, who was in a wheelchair, entered the crosswalk from the southeast corner traveling north crossing University Avenue. A witness indicated that the pedestrian entered the crosswalk in the wheelchair with a very small amount of time left on the crosswalk timer. The witness said that the vehicle involved in the crash was heading west on University Avenue. The vehicle hit the wheelchair bound man approximately halfway through the crosswalk.

Urbana police officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash. The driver was ticketed for failure to yield – pedestrian in a crosswalk. Preliminary results show no indication that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The driver is identified as Anthony J. Baldarotta, a 54 year-old Urbana man.

The investigation is still ongoing.

