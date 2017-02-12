NWS in Lincoln seeking student interns for summer

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln is seeking motivated students that desire to learn more about the operations in a local weather service office. In this internship, students will learn many aspects of the day-to-day operations of the office, including warning operations and forecast creation. Students will also have the opportunity to participate in office research and outreach. This will give students the opportunity to determine whether a career with the NWS may be right for them.

In order to be considered for this internship, students must be pursuing a major in meteorology or atmospheric science and have (by this summer) completed their sophomore or junior year of college.

The internship will start in the middle/end of May and continue through early August. A minimum of 160 hours within the program is required and averages two days per week (around 10-20 hours). This is also an unpaid internship.

The deadline to apply is March 31, 2017. For more information, or if interested, click here.