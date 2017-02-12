Homeowners safe after 4th Dr. fire in Decatur

DECATUR – Decatur firefighters responded to a report of a fire that started at the back of house on 4th Drive.

Crews got the call at 2:18 PM on Sunday, February 12, and arrived to find a fire at the rear of the house in the porch area. That area was connected to an extension into the house and garage, causing the fire to spread.

Fire personnel were able to quickly put out the fire by 4:33 PM.

The occupants of the home were able to find the fire and get out of the house before calling 911. Neither homeowners were injured in the fire. They are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The house had extensive damage to the rear and the kitchen area. There was also damage to the garage and the car inside it. The damage to the home and garage is estimated to be around $14,000 and around $2,500 to the car.

Decatur Fire Department official say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.