TEENSUNDAYS: Safe and Fun Alternative for Teens in Decatur

DECATUR- The Boys and Girls Club in Decatur is offering a safe space for teens to spend their Sunday afternoons.

Opening it's doors, the leaders at Boys and Girls Club believe this Noon-3pm event, that will hopefully reoccur every weekend, will give the teens that utilize the program a positive support system.

Brandon Miller, Program Director of Boys and Girls Club said, "we just wanted to be able to have something for them to be able to do. As far as brainstorming and things like that throughout the time from summer til now. We just wanted to make sure it came to fruition for them to be able to play."

To find out how you can get involved with the effort follow the link.