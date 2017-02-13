Annual Pilgrimage to Lincoln's Tomb

SPRINGFIELD- An event that happened to take place exactly on Abraham Lincoln's birthday has been a tradition in the Capital city for decades.

For 83 years the American Legion has conducted the pilgrimage to Lincoln's tomb. An event that continues to pay tribute to one of America's most influential Presidents.

Charles Schmidt of the American Legion said, "in honor of a great American, an American who lead this country into some of its darkest hours. Over 156 years ago. And a President who had concern for veterans and also security, national security. Which kind of falls in line with some of the founding principals of the American legion."

For more information follow the link.