UPDATE: Family of 3-year-old killed in Springfield apartment fire in need of help with medical expenses

SPRINGFIELD - A mother is recovering after suffering severe burns trying to rescue her three children from a house fire Monday.

WAND News talked to Ali Wilcockson today. She told us she is able to move around, but is still in the burn unit at a local hospital.

Her daughter, three year old Hailey Campbell, died during the fire Monday morning.

Wilcockson's two other kids went to the hospital for minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

SPRINGFIELD- Tenants of the apartment building where a fire took place react to the tragic death of three-year-old Hailey Campbell.

"It was a tragedy that happened, and nobody thought something like that would happen, but we're all sad to hear about what happened to her daughter," said John Ulmer, who lives in the building which fire early Monday morning.

"Prayers are with her and if she needs anything she can get a hold of us in apartment 5. We are all just going to try and be a unit and help her out with whatever she needs at this time and moment," added Ulmer.

Hailey's mother and two other siblings ages five and two were treated at the hospital for non life threatening injuries, all are expected to make a full recovery.

SPRINGFIELD - The Sangamon County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a child who died after a fire at an apartment complex Monday morning.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says the child was identified as three-year-old Hailey Campbell. Officials say EMS transported Campbell to HSHS St. John's Hospital from the scene of the fire, where she would later be pronounced deceased. Preliminary autopsy results indicate Campbell died from smoke inhalation, according to Edwards.

The Springfield Fire Department and Springfield Police Department continue to investigate this fire, which hospitalized three other people. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

SPRINGFIELD -- An early morning fire forced the evacuation of a number of tenants at a Springfield apartment complex Monday.

Firefighters had to break into one unit to help someone trapped inside, during a call that came in at about 5am from the corner of Flora and South 6th Street Road.

Four people were taken to the hospital, though firefighters could not comment on the extent of their injuries, nor the conditions of those hurt.

In addition to the person who was trapped, firefighters had to assist a number of residents in the evacuation. Most of them have been allowed back inside, with one family requesting help from the Red Cross.

A spokesman told WAND News much of the fire damage is limited to the basement, but smoke went throughout the building.