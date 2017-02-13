Poverty and Kids’ Heath

PITTSBURGH – A Study led by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh finds poverty may affect children's risk of developing certain health problems.



Researchers looked at trends in asthma, ADHD and autism, which have become more prevalent in recent years.



The rise in asthma and ADHD was most prominent in poor children, while autism was not linked to poverty.



Poor children with asthma were also more likely to have at least two other chronic conditions.