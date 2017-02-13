Springfield Clinic opening office in Flora

FLORA - Flora residents will soon have a new option when it comes to receiving medical care in their city.

Springfield Clinic officials say they plan to open a new office at 501 North Main Street on March 6. The clinic, which spans 2,000 square feet, will feature seven exam rooms and two procedure rooms. Services offered at this new location include family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, and dermatology.

As a result of the new office opening, Springfield Clinic officials say the organization's facility at 134 South Church Street in Louisville will close, effective March 3.

The new Flora location will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., and from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information about Springfield Clinic, click here.