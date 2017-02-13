1 Charged in Car Versus Semi Crash on I-72

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY - One person is facing charges and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 in Champaign County early Monday morning.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-72, near mile post 175.6, at about 2:12 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling the wrong way on I-72 East, while a 2015 Freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer was traveling the correct way near the same area.

Troopers say the Accord attempted to avoid the truck-tractor, but was unsuccessful, resulting in a collision that sent the Accord into a median and the truck tractor through the median and westbound lanes.

The driver of the truck-tractor, identified as a 37-year-old Decatur man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the Accord, identified as Justin Norman, 25, was cited for aggravated DUI, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving the wrong way on a controlled access highway, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

