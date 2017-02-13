Champaign County Head Start Programs Awarded $2.5 Million

SPRINGFIELD - Champaign County is receiving more than $2.5 million in federal funding to benefit programs that promote healthy development and school readiness for children.

According to a news release from U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families is awarding $2,570,465 for Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Champaign County.

Senator Durbin says, "The Head Start program is the source of countless success stories in Illinois and around the country-it's a stepping stone children need to succeed from elementary school to college and beyond."

Senator Duckworth adds, "These investments in childhood education and parental support services will help children in Champaign County have the tools they need to succeed both in and outside of the classroom."