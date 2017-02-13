Effingham Organizations Combating Hunger Through Food Drive

EFFINGHAM - HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois is teaming up with Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota, Northside Ford Lincoln, and Roy Schmidt Honda to combat hunger during the "Cram the Car" food drive throughout February.

Central Illinois residents are encouraged to drop off non-perishable food items at the following Effingham locations, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday:

- 701 West Temple Avenue

- 2400 South Banker Street

- 1705 West Fayette Avenue

- 1312 North Keller Drive

Officials say items that are being requested include cereal, oatmeal, sugar-free fruit, granola, low-salt vegetables, pasta sauce, canned fruit, jelly, syrup, and pancake mix. All items collected will be "crammed" into cars on March 1, to be delivered to the Catholic Charities food pantry.

