Champaign Police Seeking Suspect in February 8 Burglaries

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying one person wanted in connection with several residential burglaries that happened on February 8.

Champaign police say a man unlawfully entered about 20 unlocked apartments in the 200 block of East Green Street between 1:46 a.m. and 11:33 a.m. Officers say only two tenants have reported items being taken, which includes laptops, a wallet, and two sets of keys.

Champaign police say the suspect is described as a black male, between 18-25 years of age, with a short-to-medium afro haircut. Officers say the man was last seen wearing a dark-colored North Face jacket, dark sweatpants with three vertical white stripes down the legs, and was carrying a black Adidas drawstring backpack with three vertical white stripes up the middle.

Still images of surveillance video depicting the suspect have been included in this article. If you have any information regarding this individual's identity or whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.