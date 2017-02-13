2 Teens Arrested In February 12 Decatur Armed Robbery

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says two teens are facing armed robbery charges after allegedly holding up three people at gunpoint.

Decatur police say the incident happened at Lincoln Park around 11:00 p.m. on February 12. According to the preliminary investigation, detectives say three people came to Decatur from out of town to sell a phone as part of a deal made on a social media site. Officers say the sellers met with two teens, who were supposed to buy the phone, but ended up taking the phone while wielding a shotgun.

During the investigation, detectives say they were able to get a description for the vehicle the teens were traveling in, and a vehicle matching that description as located. The two teens, ages 16 and 17, were arrested during the early morning hours of February 13.

In response to this incident and several similar reports, Decatur police are reminding the public that the Decatur Police Department is a "Craigslist and E-Commerce Trade Safe Zone."

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.