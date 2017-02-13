Singing Valentines available for order from Land of Lincoln Barbershop Chorus

SPRINGFIELD – Residents can arrange for a tuxedo clad quartet to sing and present gifts to their special someone this Valentine’s Day.

The Land of Lincoln Barbershop Chorus is once again presenting Singing Valentines on Tuesday, February 14.

Each Singing Valentine package includes two songs, a rose, a personalized card and a photo taken with the quartet. They can be delivered within 20 minute, 4 hour and 8 hour time windows, with prices starting at 50 dollars and going up to 80 dollars.

Orders can be placed online on the Land of Lincoln Barbershop Chorus website or by calling (217) 953-0225.