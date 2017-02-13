Two Clinton Residents Arrested, Facing Weapons Charges

CLINTON - Two Clinton residents have been arrested on weapons charges following an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Clinton police say officers, along with the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, arrested Robert Hawkins, 42, and Tomeco Hawkins, 41, on a preliminary charge of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Authorities say both posted $1,000 bond, and were released. If convicted of the charge, each could face between probation and up to five years in prison.