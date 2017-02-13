Decatur Habitat For Humanity New Office Location

DECATUR - Decatur Habitat for Humanity Office and Restore New location.

The Offices and Restore are now located at 932 E. Wood Street in Decatur.

Executive Director Ed Smith says the new office location is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 p.m. The ReStore is currently open on a limited basis offering the public donated building materials, household goods, and furniture for a reduced price.

The ReStore is open on Thursday afternoon and Saturday mornings.

You can reach Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity at 425-6446.