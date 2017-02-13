Decatur Habitat For Humanity New Office Location

Decatur Habitat For Humanity New Office LocationPosted: Updated:
Decatur man, boy injured during early morning shooting
Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - Police found two people shot at a Decatur home early Wednesday morning.
Monticello woman wins big on instant lottery ticket
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - One lucky Monticello resident is a multimillionaire after winning big on an Illinois Lottery ticket.
Dust Storm claims one life in Central Illinois
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill (WAND) - One person is dead after a chain reaction crash in Douglas County during dust storm.
Dust storm causes chaos
MACON COUNTY, Ill (WAND)- Wednesday afternoon a dust storm swept into Central Illinois and left behind several car crashes, chaos and at least one person dead.
Location change for Decatur high school graduations
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Potential inclement weather on Saturday has resulted in two high school graduation ceremonies making a change in venue.
Fire damages old Sunnyside School in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Six fire departments worked together to put out a fire at the old Sunnyside School building Tuesday night.
WARRENSBURG -- It's a career that stands up to any in the history of Illinois: three state titles in both shot put and discus, plus two from her eighth grade year as well. If Warrensburg-Latham throwing superstar KD Young makes it 10 for 10 with a sweep at the state meet this weekend in Charleston, she will be just the second in state history to do so. The other? Olympian Kelsey Card, who did it as a Carlinville Cavie. The 10-peat is rare air, a monumental feat, and yet the South C...
Police: Volunteer coach steals, sells baseball equipment
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Park Police say a volunteer coach has been arrested for stealing and selling park-owned equipment.
Taylorville man arrested in child pornography investigation
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Taylorville Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation.
The Latest: Trump says Russia probe will find no collusion
House Republicans have mixed reactions to the announcement that the Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the probe into possible collusion between...
Pedestrian, semi involved in deadly crash on US 51
Arcola's Plummer ignites community with home run
Coroner identifies child involved in deadly crash
Crashes, dust shut down parts of Rt. 121, I-72
Overnight Forecast
Weather radio programming dates
