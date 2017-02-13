Potential $20 Billion Industry For Grain Commodities

Decatur – State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill, and Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet, have introduced legislation to provide tax credits for a potential $20 billion industry in central Illinois.

The legislation would create tax credits for manufacturers to create new technologies to develop green-renewable agricultural based products, using corn and soybeans, that could eventually replace fossil fuel based chemical products.

“Plastics, haircare products, hand sanitizers,” Senator Rose stated naming a few of the items that could be produced using grain commodities.

Thousands of jobs could be created over the next several decades as central Illinois competes for these growing markets.

“In Decatur, you have the production power of ADM, Tate and Lyle, plus the shipping capacity of the Midwest Inland Port. A hundred million potential customers within ten-hours truck traffic to Decatur. And, very soon in Champaign you’re going to have the new integrated bioprocessing research lab.”

Rose feels the tax credits have a good chance to be approved since the legislation enjoys bipartisan support.