Rep. Davis cosponsors bill to help improve Veteran Claims

ILLINOIS – A bill that passed unanimously in the United States House of Representatives hopes to improve the veterans’ claims process.

U.S. Representatives Rodney Davis (D-Ill.) and Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) introduced the WINGMAN Act, House Bill 5166, last November. The bill did not make it through the Senate last year. Now, Davis is trying to drum up support once again.

The act would grant certified congressional staff access to the files they already have permission to, but eliminates the step of having to use the VA as a middle-man to receive them. According to Davis’ office, this step has been a burden in the past. Advocates will be able to access the status of a pending claim, medical records, comp and pen records, rating decisions, statement of the case, supplementary statement of the case, notice of disagreement and Form-9 files.

“As members of Congress, helping constituents with casework, or ensuring federal agencies are being responsive to the people we represent, is one of the most important parts of our job. Unfortunately, not only has the VA been unresponsive to many of our constituents, they also have been one of the most difficult agencies to work with when we contact them on their behalf,” Davis explains.

Davis adds he does not think this legislation will solve the “systemic problems plaguing the VA,” but he hopes these concerns will be addressed by the VA Secretary-To-Be David Shulkin.

“[The bill] will help us hold them accountable and get answers for the veterans we are honored to represent,” Davis says.

Representative Davis hopes the Senate will take the bill up this time around.