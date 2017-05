CHAMPAIGN -- Wes Lunt is gone, Chayce Crouch is injured, and Dwayne Lawson isn't on campus yet.

That means the spotlight will be on QB Jeff George Jr. (So.) when Illinois spring football kicks off Monday.

The only other healthy quarterbacks on the spring roster are Trenard Davis (So.) and Cam Miller (R-Fr.).

In five games last season George Jr. threw for 470 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.