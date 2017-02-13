Think Urbana Home builders look to 2017

URBANA - Think Urbana spurring housing development success. Mayor Laurel Prussing says the Think Urbana program that provides tax incentives for new home construction has helped rejuvenate construction. New housing starts nearly doubled to 42 in 2016 from 23 in 2015. Atkins Group Real Estate Manger Spencer Atkins says the Think Urbana program is working. Subdivision growth has been seen at the South Ridge subdivision and the Stone Creek Golf Course community. Five additional single-family homes are four Town homes will be under construction in South Ridge. New homes in South Ridge tent to sell in the $200,000 and above range. 12 new lots have been approved for the luxury subdivision Beringer Commons in east Urbana near U.S. 150 and High Cross Road. Under the Think Urbana program , people who build a new home within the Urbana Enterprise Zone will receive significant property tax abatements for the first five years of ownership through the participation of six taxing districts. More information on the program can be found at its website or calling the Economic Development Specialist at 217 384 2442.