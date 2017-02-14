MONDAY MADNESS: HS GBB playoffs highlight zone

Playoff madness took over the high school hardwood Monday night. Click the video above for highlights from girls basketball 1A/2A sectionals, and 3A regionals. Check out all the local scores below!
1A SECTIONALS
Tri-County 51, St. Anthony 43
Central A&M 46, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 47
2A SECTIONALS
Tuscola 42, Teutopolis 53
Camp Point Central 66, Hillsboro 56
Marshall 41, Newton 43
3A REGIONALS
MacArthur 66, Eisenhower 68 F/3OT
Rantoul 39, Urbana 49
Lincoln 60, Clinton 23
Quincy Notre Dame 59, Jacksonville 35
Southeast 57, Taylorville 54
4A REGIONALS
Normal West 72, Champaign Centennial 46