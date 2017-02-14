Champaign County Residents Warned of Rural Burglaries

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police are warning residents of a recent increase in burglary reports at rural homes.

Deputies say residential burglaries usually happen during the day, as criminals target homes where the occupants have gone to work or school. To help deter burglars, deputies say residents should make sure their doors and windows are locked, your garage door is closed, and to keep your valuables in a safe, and not visible to anyone looking in through a window.

Authorities add if you return to your home and notice someone has forced their way inside, you should call 911 and not enter the home. Suspicious vehicles in your neighborhood should also be reported, especially if they appear to be checking out homes for valuables.

