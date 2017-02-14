Urbana Police Giving Bicycles Away on March 8

URBANA - Looking for a more "green" way to travel this spring, but don't have a bicycle? The Urbana Police Department might be able to help with that.

The Urbana Police Department has announced it will give away free bicycles to Champaign County residents on March 8.

This event will be held at 202 South Vine Street in Urbana from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., also known as the Old Good Year building. Each person will be offered one bicycle in "as-is" condition while supplies last.

For more information about this event, contact the Urbana Police Department at (217) 384-2320.