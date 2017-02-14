Multiple Police Agencies Make Arrest in Bank Robberies

SPRINGFIELD - In an update to a story WAND brought you last month, the Springfield Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the January 12 robbery of Illini Bank.

Springfield police say Adrianna Frye-Williamson, 20, was identified as a suspect following two other bank robberies that happened in southern Illinois. Frye-Williamson was taken into custody in the 2100 block of Lawrence Avenue by members of the Springfield Police Department, Edwardsville Police Department, Glen Carbon Police Department, and the FBI.

According to a release from Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow, Frye-Williamson is being held in the St. Clair County Jail. The investigation into these robberies is ongoing.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Image courtesy of EdGlenToday.com