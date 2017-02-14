Pilot Program Offering Child Care to Veterans Seeking Jobs, Appointments

ILLINOIS - The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs has announced a new program designed to help provide child care to veterans who are attending appointments or job interviews.

Under the "Tiny Boots Child Care Program," Illinois veterans in Cook, Kane, and DuPage Counties needing to attend medical or counseling appointments, or a job interview, will be eligible to receive assistance in obtaining child care.

The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and USDVA are partnering with the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs in this effort, and the program is being funded through an IDVA Vet Cash Grant.

For more information on programs offered by the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs, click here.