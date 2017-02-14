Central Illinois Men Facing Multiple Drug Charges

MATTOON - The Mattoon Police Department says two men have been arrested on multiple drug-related charges.

Mattoon police say Daniel Benjamin, 33, and Brandon Brown, 37, were arrested in the 600 block of Charleston Avenue during the early morning hours of February 13. According to the investigation, Mattoon police say both men were found to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine, and a hypodermic syringe.

Benjamin and Brown are each facing two preliminary counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle.

