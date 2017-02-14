Local bakery offers "Cups of Kindness" vouchers to those in need

A local bakery is giving back this Valentine's Day with a new program called "Cups of Kindness."

Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Café is spreading kindness with cups of coffee.

"Kindness is really something we need in our hearts," says Owner, Kelly Wingard.

Wingard came up with the idea after seeing a post on social media.

"I looked at a video and it kept saying people were coming into a coffee shop and buying 'suspended coffee.' Pretty soon a homeless man came in and asked if they had any suspended coffees today. I thought, 'That's really cool!" she explains.

Wingard decided to start a similar program at her shop. Wildflour is selling coffee vouchers at a discounted rate, $2 each, to give to surrounding shelters.

"Sometimes you're immediate needs are met. You've got a shelter, you've got food, but it's that socialization factor. This is a luxury not everyone can afford," says Wingard.

Amy Marsh, the Family Community Development Specialist at Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation is helping Wingard distribute the vouchers to local shelters.

"I've taken them to the Salvation Army, DOVE, Catholic charities, our organization, and Decatur Housing Authority. Everybody has given a few of them out so far. As far as I know, nobody has cashed them in yet," says Marsh.

In just one week, more than 200 vouchers have been purchased. Wingard wants to start by helping low income elderly, saying the program is more than just a cup of java.

"We're going to try to do a program called 'Coffee and Cards' that we haven't launched yet, but it will be Tuesdays at 2:00pm where people can bring their vouchers in. We'll maybe have area residents or school groups come in and play cards," Wingard explains.

The Cups of Kindness program aims to use coffee as a means to bring the community together.

The vouchers can be purchased at Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Café located at 256 West Main Street in Decatur.