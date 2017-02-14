Menard County Sheriff's Department Seeks 2 in Arson

MENARD COUNTY - The Menard County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating two people wanted in connection with a February 6 arson.

Deputies say arrest warrants have been issued for Travis Stevenson, 29, and Christina Tipton, 35, in connection with the damage of property at Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site. According to the Menard's County Sheriff's Department, Stevenson and Tipton allegedly damaged a door and set a minor fire in the Rutledge Camron Saw and Grist Mill.

Tipton is described as a white female, standing 5'9", weighing 135 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes. Stevenson is described as a white male, standing 6'2", weighing 275, and having brown hair and brown eyes. The Menard County Sheriff's Department has provided WAND News with photos of Stevenson and Tipton, but says the photo of Stevenson is "fairly outdated."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two individuals, you are asked to call local law enforcement.

