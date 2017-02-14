Semi Strikes Woman on I-74 Tuesday Morning

VERMILION COUNTY - Illinois State Police say a woman was seriously injured after being struck by a truck-tractor semi-trailer on Interstate 74 Tuesday morning.

ISP officials say the incident happened near mile post 210 in Vermilion County at about 10:15 a.m.  According to ISP troopers, a 2016 Kenworth truck-tractor semi-trailer was traveling westbound on I-74 when it struck a 48-year-old Danville woman.  The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation at this time.  We will provide more information as it becomes available.

