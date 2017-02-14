I-TEAM: BNSF Pays For Derailment Clean Up

Galena – A settlement has been reached with the BNSF Railway Company as the result of a train derailment that caused a crude oil spill and fire near the city of Galena.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced the settlement saying BNSF spent more than $10.5 million, including reimbursements to state and local authorities for costs incurred. After the derailment Madigan’s office obtained a court order to require BNSF to clean up the crash site and monitor it for crude oil contamination.

In recent years the WAND News I-TEAM has produced several stories on the dangers posed by crude oil and ethanol trains using DOT-111 tank cars.

Under terms of the settlement entered in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court, BNSF will pay $50,000 in civil penalties. Madigan says at this point no ground water contamination has occurred as a result of the March 2015 derailment.

A number of tankers, each carrying 30,000 gallons of crude oil, derailed and caught fire. It took three days before the fire burned out. The pollution and smoke forced some area residents to evacuate their homes. The derailment site is adjacent to the Galena and Mississippi Rivers.