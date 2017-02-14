IL Secretary Jesse White supports legislation requiring School Bus seatbelts

ILLINOIS – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is teaming up with school bus safety advocates and other leaders by introducing legislation requiring 3-point seat belts on school buses.

White is collaborating with longtime advocate for school bus seat belts, Deputy Majority Leader Rep. Lou Lang (D-Skokie) and Transportation Committee Chairman Sen. Martin Sandoval (D-Cicero) on the legislation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) also supports 3-point seat belts in school buses.

The Illinois Secretary of State says nothing is more important than the lives and safety of children.

“I served with Rep. Lang in the House and appreciate his commitment to this issue over the years. With improvements in the technology of seat belts, along with NHTSA’s recommendation, now is the time to pass legislation pushing for a significant change in protecting our children on school buses,” White says.

NHTSA endorsed seat belts on school buses in late 2015, due in large part to improved technology with 3-point safety belts. According to White’s office, federal and state safety organizations had typically remained neutral on the issue up until the NHTSA’s endorsement. Organizations had also reportedly expressed concerns on whether 2-point lap seat belts improved the overall safety of a child riding a school bus.

White’s office argues that 3-point safety belts actually better protect children due to their ability to diffuse the forceful and sudden movement the body sustains during a crash over the chest, waist and shoulder areas.

“While school buses are a safe form of transportation, there is no amount of safety which could ever be enough to protect our children,” Lang says. “It is time to provide that safety by making sure that kids have seatbelts on their way to and from school just as if a parent was driving them.”

Six states have passed laws requiring seat belts in school buses. Those include: California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Louisiana and Texas.

White’s office adds that Illinois is a national leader in school bus safety. A statement from the office today reads: In order to drive a school bus in Illinois, a person must obtain a special school bus permit, which is more involved than obtaining a typical CDL. To obtain the school bus permit, an applicant must possess a valid driver’s license that has not been revoked or suspended for at least three years prior to application. In addition, they must pass written and road school bus driver permit exams and must submit to and pass an Illinois-specific FBI criminal background check. The school bus permit must be renewed each year and requires an annual refresher classroom training course. The applicant must pass an annual physical examination, which includes drug testing.

“My mission is to make Illinois roads the safest ever,” says White. “This new legislation will help us accomplish this goal.”