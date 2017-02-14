Historic photograph of Abraham Lincoln to be on display in Decatur

DECATUR – A Decatur man gifted a photograph of President Abraham Lincoln to the Macon County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Macon County Presiding Judge A.G. Webber announced on February 14 that resident Mark Sorensen had given the court his historic photograph. It was taken by Springfield photographer Alexander Hesler on June 3, 1860, on the eve of Lincoln’s nomination for presidency.

The original glass plate is owned by the Illinois State Historical Society, and the photograph donated by Sorenson was reproduced directly from that plate.

Judge Webber says he could not be more pleased by Sorenson’s gift.

“It is a magnificent addition to our courthouse and honors the greatest lawyer to ever practice in Macon County,” Webber adds.

Sorenson was formally the assistant director of the Illinois State Archives and past president of the Illinois State Historical Society. He was appointed Macon County Historian in May 2004. Now, he also serves as the vice president of the Decatur Public Library Board of Trustees and donated a smaller version of the Lincoln photograph to the Library’s new Local History Room.

The photograph donated today will be hung in a courtroom on the third floor of the Macon County Courthouse.

A presentation introducing the photograph will take place on February 17.