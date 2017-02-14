Dove receives special Valentine’s donation from DMH Medical Group

DECATUR – The donation had one program director at Dove shocked at how much was donated to those in need.

Thanks to assistance from the United Way, DMH Medical Group collected items to donate to Dove through the Some Love For Dove drive, as part of the group’s Employee Engagement Program. The donations were delivered to Dove on Valentine’s Day afternoon.

These donations will go toward Dove clients who utilize the Domestic Violence Program provided through Dove. Domestic Violence Program Director, Teri Ducy says she was amazed at how much the volunteers were able to collect in such a small amount of time.

“I mean, especially in times like this, with the budget, this is going to help so many clients,” Ducy tells WAND News.

She explains that clients typically come in for help with nothing, so Dove tries to provide as much as they can for them.

“This is going to help beyond measure,” Ducy adds.

More information about Dove and its program can be found here.