Flu Season in the Schools

DECATUR- The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows nearly 40 states in the country are experiencing a flu outbreak.

The outbreak is being felt in Decatur, where the school district is reporting a massive decline in attendance. This drought could correlate to loss of state funding.

Co-interim Superintendent Michael Dugan says, "It's unfortunate because we had great attendance going from September until December. We had a three year high in attendance. This is going to hurt our numbers a bit, and our state reimbursement comes out of attendance. So this could hurt us a little."

Emergency Physician at St. Mary's Hospital, Terry Balagna said, "Make sure coughs, sneezes, are covered and protected, not sharing glasses and utensils that sort of thing. Good hand washing is paramount. Like I said, the virus is easy to contract."

