Get to know new Arcola football coach Nick Lindsey

ARCOLA -- The newest member of Purple Rider Nation has been waiting for this.



First he starred at quarterback for Homer's Heritage High School, then he broke every major passing record at Eureka College (full list below).



Next up for Nick Lindsey was a stint at one of the area's most successful programs, Tolono Unity, where he learned from one of the most decorated coaches, Scott Hamilton. As an assistant for the Rockets, Lindsey went 70-18 in seven years, with two trips to the 3A state championship game (2012-13 and 2015-16).



Now it's his turn.



The move itself will be easy for Lindsey -- there isn't one. Lindsey and his family had already been living in Arcola since August thanks to his wife's job in town.



He currently serves as a teacher at Unity West Elementary and will assume the role of athletic director and physical education teacher at Arcola High in addition to his coaching duties.



Join Gordon Voit as WAND Sports gets to know Arcola's new head football coach.



On why he chooses to coach:

"I think the number one reason is just the impact that you can have on a child's life, or a high school student's life. You know, that's a pretty vital spot in their development, so anything you can do to be a positive figure ... not every student, not every player gets that positive role model so I think that's the number one thing and what I look forward to most is just watching a player grow and a student grow. I look forward to that."



On the news article announcing his hire being No. 1 on the most viewed list on WANDTV.com

"I think it says a lot. People in Arcola and obviously in Tolono, they're really passionate about football, about their education, so that's a good thing in my situation. I look forward to being a part of a community that has such pride in their athletics and pride in their education."



On what his offensive scheme will be at Arcola:

"We're going to be a power run team, but we'll get the ball on the edge when we need to, and hopefully we take care of the football, we tackle well and do the things we need to win."



Eureka College records:

Nick Lindsey, 2006-09

Career passing yards: 2nd* (5,544)

Career passing TD: 2nd (44)

Career completions: 2nd (422)

Career rushing TD: 2nd (19)

Career rushing yards: 7th (1,674)

Total offense in one season: 2nd (3174)

* Each 2nd place passing ranking was broken after he left by his successor, Sam Durley