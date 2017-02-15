Tuesday High School Highlight and Score Zone

Senior wing Stefon Jarrett and Eisenhower picked up a quality win with a 56-45 decision at Lincoln on Tuesday night. Senior wing Stefon Jarrett and Eisenhower picked up a quality win with a 56-45 decision at Lincoln on Tuesday night.

Click the video above for highlights from Eisenhower's 56-45 win at Lincoln, MacArthur's 60-48 win over SHG plus LSA's 70-40 win over Cerro Gordo-Bement. Then check out each of the scores below in the girls playoffs:

Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals
1A
St. Teresa 50, Cissna Park 33 (at Lexington)
Heyworth 48, Schlarman 47 (at Lexington)
*Finals: St. Teresa vs. Heyworth, 7 p.m. Thursday (at Lexington)

2A
Monticello 50, Oakwood 41 (at St. Thomas More)
Central Catholic (Bloomington) 56, Clifton Central 52 (at St. Thomas More)
Finals: Monticello vs. Central Catholic (Bloomington), 7 p.m. Thursday (at St. Thomas More)
Illini West (Carthage) 50, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 33 (at Waverly)
Finals: Teutopolis vs. Newton, 7 p.m. Thursday (at Newton)

Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals
3A
Champaign Central 59, Mahomet-Seymour 43 (at Urbana High)
Mattoon 62, Urbana 28 (at Urbana High)
Finals: Mattoon vs. Champaign Central, 7 p.m. (at Urbana High)

Paris 52, Mt. Zion 40 (at Paris)
Charleston 77, Eisenhower 42 (at Paris)
Finals: Charleston vs. Paris, 7 p.m. Thursday (at Paris)

Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Lanphier 44 (at Jacksonville High)
Rochester 55, Quincy Notre Dame 30 (at Jacksonville High)
Finals: Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Rochester, 7 p.m. Thursday (at Jacksonville High)

4A
Normal Community 64, Danville 45 (at Champaign Centennial)
Bradley-Bourbonnais 60, Normal Community West 44 (at Champaign Centennial)
Finals: Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Normal Community, 7 p.m. Thursday (at Champaign Centennial)

