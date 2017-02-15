Tuesday High School Highlight and Score Zone

Click the video above for highlights from Eisenhower's 56-45 win at Lincoln, MacArthur's 60-48 win over SHG plus LSA's 70-40 win over Cerro Gordo-Bement. Then check out each of the scores below in the girls playoffs:



Girls Basketball Sectional Semifinals

1A

St. Teresa 50, Cissna Park 33 (at Lexington)

Heyworth 48, Schlarman 47 (at Lexington)

*Finals: St. Teresa vs. Heyworth, 7 p.m. Thursday (at Lexington)



2A

Monticello 50, Oakwood 41 (at St. Thomas More)

Central Catholic (Bloomington) 56, Clifton Central 52 (at St. Thomas More)

Finals: Monticello vs. Central Catholic (Bloomington), 7 p.m. Thursday (at St. Thomas More)

Illini West (Carthage) 50, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 33 (at Waverly)

Finals: Teutopolis vs. Newton, 7 p.m. Thursday (at Newton)



Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals

3A

Champaign Central 59, Mahomet-Seymour 43 (at Urbana High)

Mattoon 62, Urbana 28 (at Urbana High)

Finals: Mattoon vs. Champaign Central, 7 p.m. (at Urbana High)



Paris 52, Mt. Zion 40 (at Paris)

Charleston 77, Eisenhower 42 (at Paris)

Finals: Charleston vs. Paris, 7 p.m. Thursday (at Paris)



Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Lanphier 44 (at Jacksonville High)

Rochester 55, Quincy Notre Dame 30 (at Jacksonville High)

Finals: Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Rochester, 7 p.m. Thursday (at Jacksonville High)



4A

Normal Community 64, Danville 45 (at Champaign Centennial)

Bradley-Bourbonnais 60, Normal Community West 44 (at Champaign Centennial)

Finals: Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Normal Community, 7 p.m. Thursday (at Champaign Centennial)