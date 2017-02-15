Man dies after being hit by train

A man has died after being hit by a train in Springfield Tuesday night.

Police said the man tried jogging across train tracks near the intersection of 9th and Ash when he was hit by the oncoming train. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they do not suspect foul play. They warn against crossing railroad tracks when signal lights are flashing or when trains are coming, as trains may appear to travel more slowly than they actually are.

