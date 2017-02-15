Governor Rauner Giving Budget Address Today

SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner will be at the Illinois State Capitol Wednesday afternoon to deliver his third Budget Address.

A major topic expected to be discussed in this year's address is a series of bills being called "The Grand Bargain Budget." Under The Grand Bargain Budget, changes would be made to pensions and workers compensation, and property tax freezes and tax increases would also take place.

Governor Rauner is the only Illinois Governor to deliver an annual budget speech, when there is no budget in place, in two consecutive years. Governor Rauner has not signed a budget into law during his time in office.

The Budget Address is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. To watch the Address live, click here.