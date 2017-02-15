Man Receives 15 Years for Dismembering Body

URBANA - A central Illinois man who pled guilty to helping dismember the body of Ashley Gibson has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Court records show Davion Hedrick, 27, was sentenced on February 14. Hedrick was one of six individuals arrested in the dismemberment of Ashley Gibson, whose remains were found in garbage bags in Clinton Lake on April 24, 2016.

Hedrick pled guilty to dismembering a human body in early November 2016. He will receive 301 days of credit for time already served.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.