Red Cross Hosting Blood Drives in Central Illinois

ILLINOIS - The American Red Cross is encouraging central Illinois residents to make a potentially lifesaving donation at one of several blood drives being held this February or March.

Red Cross officials have announced the following blood drives:

Logan County:

Lincoln:

2/15/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd

3/15/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd



Macon County:

Decatur:

2/14/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Millikin University Richards Treat Center, 1184 West Main Street

2/14/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

2/15/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

2/21/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

2/23/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

2/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

3/4/2017: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 West North Street

3/9/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

3/14/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

Forsyth:

2/23/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Decatur Christian School, 137 S Grant St

2/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hickory Point Mall, Route 51 North, 1146 Hickory Point Mall

Maroa:

3/3/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Maroa-Forsyth High School, 610 W. Washington



Mason County:

Havana:

2/28/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mason District Hospital, 615 North Promenade

Manito:

3/9/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Midwest Central High School, 910 S Washington

3/9/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Midwest Central High School, 910 S Washington



Menard County:

Athens:

3/17/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Athens High School, 1 Warrior Way



Moultrie County:

Sullivan:

3/14/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 8 East Strain



Piatt County:

Cerro Gordo:

2/18/2017: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Cerro Gordo Community Civic Center, 304 E North St

Monticello:

2/28/2017: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Monticello United Methodist Church, 2020 E. Washington

3/17/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Monticello High School, 1 Sage Drive

Eligible donors must be at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, and have a valid driver's license or state I.D.

