Urbana police arrest 1 in February 11 shooting

URBANA - The Urbana Police Department says one arrest has been made in connection with a February 11 shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Urbana police say officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Austin Drive for a report of shots fired and a person calling for help. Upon arriving, officers say they found an 18-year-old man who had sustained multiple apparent gunshot wounds, and immediately provided aid to the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries, but has since stabilized.

During the investigation into the shooting, Urbana police say an arrest warrant was issued for Rantoul resident Lawrence Anderson, 19, in connection with the incident. Police say Anderson was taken into custody on February 15.

Anderson is currently facing preliminary charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.