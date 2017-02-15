UIS Students Raising Money for Children's Miracle Network

SPRINGFIELD - University of Illinois Springfield students will be dancing the night away for a good cause on February 24.

UIS officials say students will host a dance marathon at the Recreation and Athletic Center on the school's campus from 4:00 p.m. through 12:00 a.m. Members of the public are invited to participate as well. Registration fees are set at $5, and participants are asked to raise at least $20 by February 24.

Money collected through this event will benefit the Children's Miracle Network at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital.

For more information, or to register to attend, click here.