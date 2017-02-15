Springfield Man Killed By Train Identified

SPRINGFIELD - In an update to a story WAND brought you earlier today, the Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a man who died after being struck by a train Tuesday night.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says Michael Gray, 54, was pronounced dead at Memorial Medical Center at 9:10 p.m. According to Edwards, preliminary autopsy results reveal Gray's death appears to be consistent with blunt force injuries sustained in the incident.

Springfield police say Gray was jogging across train tracks near the intersection of Ninth and Ash Streets at about 8:37 p.m. when he was struck by the train. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Gray's death continues to be under investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.