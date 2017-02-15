I-72 crash shuts down eastbound lanes; Decatur woman airlifted to hospital

PIATT COUNTY – A rollover crash involving a pick-up truck tied up the eastbound lanes of Interstate 72 Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police say it happened at 9:41 AM on February 15.

According to the crash report, a Decatur woman was heading east through Piatt County on the interstate when one of the truck’s rear tires was damaged. That caused the truck to roll over multiple times, before it came to a rest on its roof on the roadway.

24-year-old Erica Clark, of Decatur, was airlifted to an area hospital from the scene of the crash.

The crash shut down eastbound lanes of I-72 near mile post 157 for around an hour.

The crash investigation team is currently working to figure out what caused the damage to Clark’s truck tire.