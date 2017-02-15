Danville carjacking leads to recovery of stolen Chicago vehicle, teens arrested

DANVILLE – Two teenagers are in custody after Danville Police say they carjacked a woman at gunpoint then led officers on a chase through Vermilion County.

According to Commander Joshua Webb with the Danville Police Department, officers were called to the Casey’s Gas Station on East Vorhees Street at 10 a.m. for a reported carjacking.

The victim told officers when they arrived that her 2015 Jeep Cherokee had been taken at gunpoint by a male suspect, who had gotten out of a dark-colored SUV.

Webb says Danville authorities searched the area and were able to find both vehicles in the Holiday Hills area. The suspect and his accomplice then escaped in the stolen vehicles and led Danville Police on a pursuit heading north out of Danville. The dark-colored SUV pulled over outside of Rossville, where officers took the 16-year-old male driver into custody. Other law enforcement continued to follow the stolen Jeep into the country, where it ultimately crashed outside of Hoopeston. Police then arrested the 17-year-old male driver of the stolen Jeep Cherokee and recovered a firearm.

Danville Police later found that the 2011 BMW SUV being used by the teenagers had been stolen from Chicago. Both teens in custody were also listed with Chicago addresses.

The names and photos are being withheld due to the suspects being under the age of 18.

Danville authorities continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information should call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

