3 Men Facing Multiple Federal Drug Charges

SPRINGFIELD - The U.S. Department of Justice has announced three Illinois men are facing multiple drug-related charges in connection with an alleged conspiracy to distribute cocaine in the Beardstown area.

In a news release, Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Hansen stated that Hector Lopez-Herrera, Modesto Favela-Chaidez, and Jose Rolando Acosta-Hernandez were indicted by a federal grand jury. All three men were arrested in Beardstown on February 14, 2017.

Favela-Chaidez, Acosta-Hernandez, and Lopez-Herrera all face a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. Lopez-Herrera and Favela-Chaidez also face two counts of distribution and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, while Acosta-Hernandez faces four counts of distribution of cocaine.

If convicted, each man could serve between five and 40 years in prison for the conspiracy charge, and up to 20 years in prison for each distribution and possession charge. Their trials are expected to begin on April 11, 2017.

We will provide updates as they become available.